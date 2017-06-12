Osinbajo approves news board for Code of Conduct Bureau

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved a new board for the Code of Conduct Bureau CCB, naming Dr. Muhammad Isah from Jigawa state (North West) as its‎ Chairman.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Assistant Director (Press) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mohammed T. K. Nakorji.

Other members of the board are Murtala Kankia, Katsina (North-West Zone), Emmanuel E. Attah, Rivers (South-South Zone), Danjuma Sado, Edo (South-South Zone) and Ubolo I. Okpanachi, Kogi (North-Central Zone).

Others are Ken Madaki Alkali, Nasarawa (North-Central Zone), Prof. S. F. Ogundare , Oyo (South-West Zone), Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, Ogun (South-West Zone), Sa’ad A. Abubakar, Gombe (North-East Zone) as well as Dr. Vincent Nwanli, Ebonyi (South-East Zone).

“The appointment, which is for the first term of five years, is subject to confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, the statement added.

Vanguard recalls that a Federal High Court in Abuja had on April 28 sacked the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Sam Saba and nine other members of the CCB board on the grounds that the board’s tenure of five years had expired two years ago in April 2015.

Justice Binta Nyako had held that by virtue of section 155 (1) (c) and Paragraph 1, Part 1, Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Saba and others, all of whom were appointed in 2010, were only entitled to stay in office for five years.

The judgment was delivered on a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/411/2016 filed by a group – Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International (KGRFI) led by Okere Nnamdi. Although the court failed to order the President Muhammadu Buhari to replace Saba and the nine others, it however directed the Attorney-General of the Federation to advise him on the tenure of CCB board members.

