Osinbajo approves release of cash for Super Eagles – Daily Post Nigeria

Osinbajo approves release of cash for Super Eagles
Nigeria's Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the release of cash to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), following a meeting with top officials from the Glass House last week. The money is to be used to offset bills, as the Super Eagles …
