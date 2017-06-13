Osinbajo approves release of cash for Super Eagles

Nigeria’s Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the release of cash to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), following a meeting with top officials from the Glass House last week. The money is to be used to offset bills, as the Super Eagles prepare to take on African champions Cameroon, in a crucial 208 World Cup […]

Osinbajo approves release of cash for Super Eagles

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

