Osinbajo approves release of Funds to offset Super Eagles’ bills – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
|
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
|
Osinbajo approves release of Funds to offset Super Eagles' bills
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Nigeria's Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the release of cash to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), following a meeting with top officials from the Glass House last week. The money is to be used to offset bills, as the Super Eagles …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!