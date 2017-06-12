Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo Arrives Anambra for NALT Conference in UNIZIK (Photos)

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Osinbajo Attends Law Teachers Conference UNIZIK. Acting President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Awka, the Anambra State Capital to attend the 50th Conference of Nigerian Association of Law Teachers at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. Prof Osinbajo was well received by The State Governor, Willie Obiano, the state commissioner of Police, Mr Sam Okaula …

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Osinbajo Arrives Anambra for NALT Conference in UNIZIK (Photos) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.