Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo asks ECOWAS to do more in tackling health challenges – TheCable

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TheCable

Osinbajo asks ECOWAS to do more in tackling health challenges
TheCable
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has charged member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to do more in the funding of the health sector as to confront emergencies. Speaking before declaring open the 18th assembly of health …
Osinbajo Declares 18th ECOWAS Health Ministers Assembly OpenCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.