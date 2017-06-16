Osinbajo asks ECOWAS to do more in tackling health challenges – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Osinbajo asks ECOWAS to do more in tackling health challenges
TheCable
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has charged member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to do more in the funding of the health sector as to confront emergencies. Speaking before declaring open the 18th assembly of health …
Osinbajo Declares 18th ECOWAS Health Ministers Assembly Open
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!