Osinbajo blames agitations on failure to provide basic needs

• Acting President accuses politicians of massive embezzlement

• Arewa, MASSOB agree on nation’s unity

• State of Biafra can’t be by violent means, says Uwazuruike

• Accuses Nnamdi Kanu of working for politicians

The Acting Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has hinged the rising wave of agitations on failure of the states to provide basic needs for the people, forcing them to seek for succour in their respective tribal groups.

Besides, he said the political elite had failed the masses through massive embezzlement of funds meant for the social welfare of Nigerians. Osinbajo, who spoke yesterday during the 50th conference of the Nigerian Law Teachers Association in Awka, Anambra State, also decried the level of unemployment, which he says, has forced the Nigerian youths to become tools used as kidnappers, anti-social agitators and violence of any sort by politicians and money-bags.

He said: “A lot of these agitations centered around the alleged failure of the states to create an inclusive society, a failure to guarantee the security of lives and property by the agencies charged with the responsibility, and to build trust around the rule of law and justice system of administration.

“Most of the security problems confronting the nation are self-inflicted by corrupt practices, injustices, among others. The Boko Haram in the North-East, militants in the Niger Delta and farmers/herdsmen clashes were as a result of poverty.”

Meanwhile, northern leaders and the Igbo yesterday converged at the Arewa House in Kaduna and agreed to work for the unity, peace and sovereignty of Nigeria. They also met with prominent Arewa elders to ensure that the unity of Nigeria does not come under threat as a result of the agitation for Biafra Republic and the quit notice handed down by the northern youths to the Igbo.

Speaking at the commemoration of the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election, leader of Movement for the Actualisation of the State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Raph Uwazuruike, said the action of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, urging the enforcement of the Biafran State, was counter-productive to the common interest of all Nigerians who have decided to live in peace after the civil war.

He said that all efforts should be put together to ensure that both the Igbo, northerners and other Nigerians live together in unity and peace, saying that self-determination by any group in any country could not be achieved by force.

Also, former Security Chief to the late Gen. Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Mustapha, Al-Mustapha said that “the responsible leadership of the Igbo and those of the North have decided to come together to talk sincerely and bluntly and look for solution to the on-going trend, which would be arrested and we would put a stop to it.”

According to him: “Time has come when the youths of this country should wear their thinking cap, from the North and from the South. “We the leaders from the North and East are seated today all through the initiatives of people committed to the well-being of Nigerians. We are here today to declare that the messages spread by Kanu are unacceptable. Our younger ones, who also reacted to Kanu, acted wrongly because in the North, we have a culture of law and communication to evaluate issues before you react. The North is home to all Igbo.”

Besides, he urged the government to withdraw the arrest warrant against all “our younger ones that are declared wanted; they should be set free and allow to operate,” saying that “the spirit of love and affection and commitment as youths fighting for their people was what prompted them to react to Kanu.”

“If Kanu was wrong, they have reacted. If elders are wrong, then they are wrong. Today, they should be freed; this matter has come to an end God’s willing. People should understand that the unity of this country should not be compromised,” Al-Mustapha added.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

