Osinbajo canvasses sanctions against banks in Illicit funds transfer

Executive orders to cover larger areas

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has called for sanctions against banks and financial institutions involved in illicit flows of financial assets from the country.

He spoke yesterday at the conference on promoting international cooperation in combating illicit financial flows and enhancing asset recovery, organized by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice.

Noting that it is not possible for illicit transfer of assets to be successfully effected without the connivance of both local and destination financial institutions, Osinbajo called for delegitimizing and criminalization of the activities of supporting financial institutions so as to equally bring them to justice.

“There is no way it will happen without some form of connivance,” the Acting President stated.

He, however urged African nations to intensify efforts at recovering funds illicitly transferred as according to him; it is not enough to talk about it.

Chairman, PACAC, Professor Itse Sagay, stated that 55 top government officials and private businessmen illicitly diverted N1.35 trillion and $7.5 million between 2006 and 2013.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government is to expand its Executive Order to cover lager areas as long as there is capacity from the local industries in order to avoid monopoly.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, after an inspection tour of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd in Nnewi, said that the Federal Government would ensure the implementation of the Executive Order by patronizing made in Nigeria products, as it is the only way you can create jobs.

Mohammed noted that the ingenuity of Innoson represents the new Nigeria that Nigerians are clamouring for, adding that the company is already putting Nigeria on the global map of vehicle manufacturing,.

Also, the Presidency has dismissed an article by a Nigerian historian, Max Siollun that Nigeria faces imminent political and constitutional crisis on account of President Buhari’s absence to attend to his health in London.

It said it is misleading to compare President Buhari’s case to that of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, adding that the circumstances are completely different.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday explained that unlike President Yar’Adua, President Buhari has duly complied with the constitutional requirements by formally notifying the National Assembly of his intention to go for medical treatment and handed over to Professor Yemi Osinbajo as Acting President.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

