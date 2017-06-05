Osinbajo Condemns London Bridge Attack

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday said that the latest terror attack in the U.K. reinforced the need for the global community to act with greater vigour to overcome the extremist ideologies which underpin terrorism. Osinbajo in a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, described Saturday’s terror attack in the London Bridge as a sickening atrocity […]

