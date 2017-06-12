Osinbajo Gets Buhari’s Approval To Sign 2017 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has given the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, the green light to sign the 2017 budget.

The President, in a letter addressed to Budget Minister, Udoma Udo Udoma, said it is in the interest of the nation’s economy for the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to sign the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed that his principal wrote the letter to Senator Udoma Udo Udoma.

Buhari, who is recuperating in London, said he had received a full briefing on the Appropriation Bill as passed by the National Assembly.

To buttress the unity at the highest level of government, he said he was yielding his signatory authority to Osinbajo.

An earlier report had indicated that Osinbajo will sign the 2017 budget into law by 3pm today.

The announcement was made by the Special Adviser to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki on New Media, Bamikole Omisore, on his social media handle @MrBanksOmisore.

Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara would join Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa for the signing of the budget, Omisore said.

“Today at 3:00pm Senate President @bukolasaraki will join AG @ProfOsinbajo for the signing of 2017budget at Presidential Villa in @AsoRock,” he wrote on his twitter handle.

The National Assembly, NASS, had passed the budget on 11 May. Osinbajo was presented a copy by 19 May with the original figure ballooning to N7.441 trillion, from the N7.28trillion proposed by President Buhari.

Then came the delay in the Acting President assenting to it to become law.

The post Osinbajo Gets Buhari’s Approval To Sign 2017 Budget appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

