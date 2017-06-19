Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo has taken a risk by signing 2017 Budget – Jibrin

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, took a risk by signing the 2017 Budget. In a statement released on Monday, Jibrin described Osinbajo’s action as the “most generous concession in budget negotiation by a president since 1999”. The lawmaker recalled that last year, President Muhammadu Buhari […]

