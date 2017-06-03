Osinbajo Moves to Clear N10bn Salary Arrears, Others – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigerian Bulletin
|
Osinbajo Moves to Clear N10bn Salary Arrears, Others
Nigerian Bulletin
The Federal Government has begun steps to pay outstanding salaries and other allowances owed federal civil servants in the country. The Deputy Director in charge of Press at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Samuel Olowookere, said this in a …
FG moves to clear arrears of civil servants' salaries, allowances
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!