Osinbajo Orders Payment of $2bn Outstanding Subsidy Claims – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Osinbajo Orders Payment of $2bn Outstanding Subsidy Claims
THISDAY Newspapers
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has directed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun to pay oil marketers all outstanding subsidy claims, which the marketers estimated at about $2 billion, THISDAY has learnt. This is coming as the Minister of State …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!