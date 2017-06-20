Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo postpones meeting with northern traditional rulers to Tuesday – Akande

Posted on Jun 20, 2017

The consultative meeting between the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and traditional rulers from the northern part of the country, initially slated for Monday, has been postponed to Tuesday. Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (Office of the Vice-President), confirmed this on his twitter handle on Monday […]

