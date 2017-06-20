Osinbajo postpones meeting with northern traditional rulers to Tuesday – Akande

The consultative meeting between the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and traditional rulers from the northern part of the country, initially slated for Monday, has been postponed to Tuesday.

Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (Office of the Vice-President), confirmed this on his twitter handle on Monday evening in Abuja.

Akande, however, stated that the acting President hosted the traditional rulers to Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Presidential aide said: “tonight, Acting President Osinbajo would be holding Iftar dinner with traditional rulers and tomorrow continues ongoing consultations with them.

“Both Muslim and Christian traditional rulers from the north would be participating in the consultations tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday) with the acting president.’’

The acting president on Sunday in Abuja met with traditional rulers from the South East states of the federation.

Osinbajo, at the meeting, expressed the hope that the royal fathers would continue to offer useful suggestions and the right advice to ensure that the country remained united.

The acting president recalled that many Nigerians had paid the supreme price to keep the country united, saying that “it will be wrong for men and women of goodwill in this generation to toy with those sacrifices that had been made’’.

He, therefore, maintained that men of goodwill must not tolerate any tendency that would drag the nation in the direction of another civil conflict.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News and World Headlines – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

