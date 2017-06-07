Osinbajo receives new ECOWAS chairman in Aso rock
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, received the Togolese President and newly elected Chairman of ECOWAS, Mr. Faure Gnassingbe at the Presidential Villa today, assuring him of Nigeria’s support to him and the regional body. “Nigeria will support you in every way and we are very happy with your election,” Prof.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!