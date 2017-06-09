Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo receives special envoy from Egyptian President

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It is important that African countries remain united so that the continent would take its place in the international community as it stands to benefit the must that way. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, said this today while receiving in audience a Special Envoy from the Egyptian President Abd El-Fattah El-Sisi, Ms. Moushira Khattab, who is vying for the position of Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organisation, UNESCO.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

