Osinbajo, Saraki, Governors, Others Storm Oyo For Akande’s Daughter’s Wedding – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Osinbajo, Saraki, Governors, Others Storm Oyo For Akande's Daughter's Wedding
Leadership Newspapers
Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate president, Bukola Saraki and many state governors, yesterday, converged in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital as one of the daughters of erstwhile chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, Wuraola, …
'Irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations, lets shun disintegration'
PHOTO NEWS: Osinbajo, Saraki, others at Bisi Akande's daughter's wedding
Osinbajo, Saraki, Adeosun, Lai Mohammed, Grace Bisi Akande's Daughter Wuraola's Wedding in Ibadan | Photos
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!