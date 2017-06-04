Osinbajo should act fast to sustain relative peace in Niger Delta – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Osinbajo should act fast to sustain relative peace in Niger Delta
Guardian (blog)
Akugbene-Mein Kingdom is one of the mainland Ijaw territories in Nigeria. The town is situated in Bomadi Local Government Areas of Delta State. The kingdom was established some 700 years ago. Historically, Kalanama kingdom had its origin from the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!