Osinbajo speaks on Buhari’s government vision for Niger Delta

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, says the Buhari administration is promoting a new way of thinking and engagement that will secure the development of the Niger Delta and the entire country. He said the ‘New Vision’ approach involves an active and effective collaboration between the government, the private sector and the communities. Osinbajo spoke on […]

Osinbajo speaks on Buhari’s government vision for Niger Delta

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

