Osinbajo to churches: Kick out thieves in your midst – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 18, 2017


Osinbajo to churches: Kick out thieves in your midst
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has called on churches in the country to ostracise all the thieves in their midst. Speaking at the Aso Villa Chapel, Sunday on the occasion of Fathers' Day Celebration, Osinbajo said churches must hold to account, any of
