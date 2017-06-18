Osinbajo to churches: Kick out thieves in your midst – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Osinbajo to churches: Kick out thieves in your midst
Daily Trust
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has called on churches in the country to ostracise all the thieves in their midst. Speaking at the Aso Villa Chapel, Sunday on the occasion of Fathers' Day Celebration, Osinbajo said churches must hold to account, any of …
