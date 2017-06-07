Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo to flag off 50kg per household cereals distribution in North-East

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo​,​ will Thursday in Maiduguri, Borno State, flag off distribution of ​50kg of cereal​s​ directly to households in the Northeastern states of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi and Gombe. ​A statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said the development was a major and significant move by the Buhari administration to address the […]

