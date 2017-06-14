Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo to Igbo leaders: Violence and war are terrible things

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News, Opinion | 0 comments

TEXT OF OPENING REMARKS MADE BY THE ACTING PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO, SAN, AT THE MEETING OF THE ACTING PRESIDENT WITH LEADERS OF THOUGHT FROM THE SOUTHEASTERN STATES HELD AT THE OLD BANQUET HALL, STATE HOUSE, ABUJA ON WEDNESDAY JUNE 14, 2017  Yesterday I kicked off a series of consultations and engagements with Leaders of Thought from Northern Nigeria. It was a useful meeting Today’s meeting, the second in the series, is with you, Leaders of Thought from the Southeast. After this, I will meet with Religious and Traditional Leaders from the North and from the Southeast, on Friday and Monday respectively.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.