Osinbajo to okay 2017 budget as Presidency, NASS reach agreement

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

bY Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor
After three days of stormy deliberations over the belated 2017 budget, the Presidency and the National Assembly have resolved all the grey areas that prevented the President from assenting to the appropriation bill passed into law by the legislature last month.

President Muhammadu Buhari presenting the 2017 Budget before a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 14, 2016.

A top presidency source confirmed to Vanguard Thursday night that the major areas of disagreement had been resolved by the two sides, paving the way for the President to assent to the bill, which is already six month late in coming and holding back major financial transactions of the government.

More details soon

