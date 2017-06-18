Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo urges Nigerian churches to reject stolen monies

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo says churches in Nigeria should stop taking money from questionable characters. Osinbajo said this at the celebration of Father’s Day at Aso Villa Chapel. His words: “If the church says we will not accept you here or that we will expose you if you are stealing the resources of the country […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

