Osinbajo visits Maiduguri despite Boko Haram attack

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday visited Maiduguri less than 24 hours after Boko Haram attacked a community in the Borno State capital, killing many. Osinbajo is in the state to inaugurate the distribution of grains to the Internally Displaced Persons in the North East. Over 30,000 tonnes are expected to be distributed to the IDPs […]

