Osinbanjo Approves N2bn MMIA Road Project For Lagos

By ANTHONY AWUNOR,

Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has given the Lagos State Government permission to embark on a total reconstruction of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road from Oshodi that expected to gulp about N2 billion.

According to a press statement issued yesterday and signed by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mr Tunji Bello, the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, commended the gesture and the Acting President for his statesman like approach to issues and for fast tracking the process.

The state government also stated that it currently has a design of 10 lanes to come from Oshodi to the International Airport with interchange and flyover that would drop you towards the Local Airport.

Lagos State also assured that once given approval, it will begin construction of the Airport Road within two weeks and finish same within a period of six months.

Ambode equally gave kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the enabling environment to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the nation, adding that with the upgrading of the International Airport Road which is the gateway to the nation’s commercial nerve centre, the country will attract new investments.

The Governor had in early March this year, raised an alarm about the present state of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, describing it as a national disgrace that required immediate attention to salvage the nation’s image.

He stated then that the state presently has a design for the reconstruction of the road as well as the funds to embark on the project but was yet to get the go ahead from the federal government.

Governor Ambode said, “The road linking Oshodi to the International Airport, you would all agree with me is a national embarrassment. In the spirit of the regeneration and urbanization that this administration has set out to achieve, we believe strongly that the image that is exhumed by the decadence of that road must be repaired and we took it upon ourselves to appropriate the 2017 budget that the House of Assembly should approve the total reconstruction of the Airport Road from Oshodi to the International Airport.

