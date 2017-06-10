Osobase wows wife with ‘Daphina Place’

BY Juliet Ebirim

The Managing Director and CEO of Wosina Global Services Limited, Prince Lewis Osobase recently opened a multimillion naira plaza in Festac town which attracted big wigs in the area. The multipurpose plaza located in Festac Town area of Lagos since its launch has become a mecca of sorts as it has drawn people from far and near. For those in the know, the plaza is one of the treats Lewis gifted his delectable wife and will prefer to remain in the background while she runs the place.

Daphina Place is certainly more than a traditional retail center, as it boasts of an eatery, salon, spa, communication and entertainment options, well stocked and equipped to attract residents.

According to the Edo born oil mogul, “We opened this place to the glory of God. We have taken our time to provide this unique place which offers a mix of everyday favourites for people far and near, this will give them a worthwhile experience.” he stated.

Friends and families including residents were hosted to a lavish party with assorted food and drinks.

