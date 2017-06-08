Osotimehin: His passing has created a void difficult to fill – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has described the late Professor Babatunde Osotimehin as a medical practitioner of immense status and knowledge to boot, while also expressing grief on the passing of the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

This was as he condoled with the family, friends, and co-workers of the late professor, who died at the age of 68, noting that Nigeria had lost one of its finest health workers, who fought severely against the spread of HIV/AIDS in the country.

The governor grieved in a statement that: “Professor Osotimehin was not your ordinary doctor. He was a thorough man, who did not overlook little details. It was this hardwork and attention to detail that made him a very successful man, so much so that the United Nations called him to serve, and he excelled again, as was usual to him.”

Speaking further, Governor Obaseki added that Osotimehin’s passing was a loss to not only Nigeria, but the entire world, as his passing had created a void in the United Nations that would not be easily filled.

“While he was the Minister for Health in the country, his impact was greatly felt. I last met him a few months ago, and his mind was as sound as ever, his thought, as brilliant as ever; maybe even more so. I join Nigeria and the United Nation to mourn his passing. His legacy will be potently remembered.”

Meanwhile, he also encouraged the late professor’s family to bear the loss with strong spirits and bravery because he was a man of indelible achievements.

The post Osotimehin: His passing has created a void difficult to fill – Obaseki appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

