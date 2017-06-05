Pages Navigation Menu

Ossy strikes late to give ABS FC 2-1 win over Tornadoes – The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper

Ossy strikes late to give ABS FC 2-1 win over Tornadoes
The Nation Newspaper
Martin Ossy came from the bench to help ABS Football Club of Ilorin FC beat hard-fighting Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna 2-1. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match day 22 2016/2017 NPFL encounter was played on Sunday in Ilorin at the …

