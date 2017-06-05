Ossy strikes late to give ABS FC 2-1 win over Tornadoes

Martin Ossy came from the bench to help ABS Football Club of Ilorin FC beat hard-fighting Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna 2-1. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match day 22 2016/2017 NPFL) encounter was played on Sunday in Ilorin at the Kwara Stadium. Abdullahi Wakili and Samuel Agba started the game brightly for the visitors as they were threatening Ernest Governor and Ibrahim Omolayo in the defence for the Saraki Boys.

