Hours after dumping APC, Isiaka Adeleke’s brother emerges PDP candidate for Osun bye-election – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Hours after dumping APC, Isiaka Adeleke's brother emerges PDP candidate for Osun bye-election
NAIJ.COM
The younger brother of late Isiaka Adeleke, Demola, has emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the Osun West Senatorial District bye-election. NAIJ.com gathered that Mr. Adeleke, who had been cleared to contest for the primary …
Osun bye-election: Why I dumped APC – Adeleke
Osun: Adeleke's brother dumps APC for PDP; security beefed up as parties hold primaries
Ademola Adeleke : Aspirant emerges PDP candidate for Osun by-election
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!