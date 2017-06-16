Osun by-election: Adeleke receives PDP flag

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate in the forthcoming Osun West senatorial district by-election, Ademola Adeleke, has received the party’s flag at the national secretariat, in Abuja, yesterday.

At the ceremony, Adeleke claimed Osun Governor, Rauf Aregbesola would not have won a second term were it not for the efforts of late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

The PDP candidate, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) , said since his emergence, the camp of the APC candidate, Senator Hussein Mudashiru, has been thrown into confusion.The younger Adeleke said although it appears as if he is contesting against the state government, he would beat the other candidates in the July 8 by-election hands down.

The senatorial seat became vacant, following the the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke on April 23, 2017.

His words: “I believe victory is ours. We are winning; nobody can stop us in Osun state. After the July 8 election, we will surely come back to this PDP national secretariat to celebrate our victory. The APC is not a steadfast party. They lie too much. I am not new in Osun politics. I have worked closely with my late brother who is the grand master of Osun politics. His death of Senator Adeleke will surely play a great part in the election and ensure my victory.”

Earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Senator Sheriff explained that two others aspirants voluntarily stepped down for Adeleke, paving the way for his emergence as the party candidate.

Sheriff said the presentation of the PDP flag to Adeleke was a confirmation that the party is behind him.

The party leader expressed confidence that PDP will emerge victorious in the Osun West by-election.

