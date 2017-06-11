Pages Navigation Menu

Osun by-election: Mudashir Hussein allegedly diaqulified

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

As the process for the selection of the party flag bearer in the July 8 by-election within the ruling All Progressive Congress( APC), in Osun West Senatorial District continues, one of the two aspirants, Senator Mudashir Hussein has been allegedly disqualified. A source within the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state told DAILY POST […]

