Osun by-election: You’re an opportunist – APC blasts Isiaka Adeleke’s brother for joining PDP
Osun Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has described as total falsehood the reasons Otunba Ademola Adeleke gave for his withdrawal from the primary election for the Senatorial ticket for the Osun West district conducted on Wednesday by the party. Oyatomi said that APC Osun State Chapter cannot be blackmailed “by an opportunist and […]
Osun by-election: You’re an opportunist – APC blasts Isiaka Adeleke’s brother for joining PDP
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!