Osun government talks tough over killing of four policemen
Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has said those responsible for the robbery in Iwo, on Tuesday will not escape justice. Aregbesola stated this in reaction to the robbery attack on some banks which left four policemen dead. Director, Bureau of Communications and Strategy, Office of the Governor, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon, in a statement said […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
