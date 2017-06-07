Pages Navigation Menu

Osun government talks tough over killing of four policemen

​Osun State ​Governor​, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has said those responsible for the robbery in Iwo, on Tuesday will not escape justice. Aregbesola stated this in reaction to the robbery attack on some banks which left​​ four policemen dead. Director, Bureau of Communications and Strategy, Office of the Governor, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon, in a statement ​said […]

