Osun re-run: Group Expresses Dissatisfaction With APC NWC

…Alleges Complacency

A political group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Change for Real (CFR) has expressed dissatisfaction with the out come of Monday’s meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) where it reversed the Screening and Appeal Panel’s reports that had earlier disqualified Mr. Mudashiru Hussain, from contesting Osun Senatorial ticket of APC.

The screening and appeal panels set up by the party had based their judgement to disqualify Mudashiru on the constitution and party law which forbid a serving public official from contesting election of such nature but Chief Oyegun led NWC could not stand the pressure allegedly coming from the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in favour of the said Governor Aregbesola’s candidate.

A statement signed on Tuesday in Abuja the National Coordinator of the group Abayomi Oluremi, said what is current happening in APC as regard Osun Senatorial re-run “is no more democracy by impunity.”

The group said it reliably gathered from an undisclosed NWC member who attended the meeting how eight out of twelve voted in support of the Appeal Panel’s report but the national chairman allegedly acted contrary.

The group said: “Our source reliably informed us that Chief Oyegun while begging the NWC members to allow Mr. Mudashiru Hussain to contest Tuesday’s Senatorial ticket in Osun, told them that he was getting serious pressure from the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

“We were shocked to hear that Chief Oyegun for the first ttimeme also admitted at the meeting that he betrayed Asiwaju Tinubu and Gov. Aregbesola in the Kogi and Ondo state governorship elections, hence the need to dance to their tune in this Osun Senatorial re-run to save his seat as APC national chairman.”

The APC group, while calling for reversal and adoption of the Appeal Panel’s report, warned that even if the said Aregbesola’s candidate emerge the party’s candidate, opposition political parties will definitely take advantage of it and challenge his illegality to contest the poll “because he didn’t properly resign as a serving commissioner in the state.”

“We are saying that even if the NWC has power to wave it own constitution in favour of Aregbesola’s candidate, do they also have power to wave legal issue that will follow because the said preffered candidate did not swore an affidafit as revealed by the screening and appeal panels?”

The group, however, threatened that they will do everything possible to ensure that APC loose the senatorial election if nothing is done to uphold the decisions of the two panels set up by the party.

The post Osun re-run: Group Expresses Dissatisfaction With APC NWC appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng.

