Osun west by-election: APC disqualifies Husain, confirms Ademola Adeleke

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—The All Progressives Congress, APC, screening committee from the national secretariat of the party for the Osun West Senatorial seat yesterday has disqualified Senator Mudashiru Husain from participating in the party primaries.

According to the result of the screening done on the screened candidates by the committee chairman, Hon. Sanusi Rikiji, Husain was disqualified because the party guide lines stipulates that a candidate must not “remain in the public service within 30 days prior to an election.”

Rikiji said the two candidates (Sen. Husain and brother to late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, Ademola), presented to his committee by the state party were screened and served the outcome of the screening according to the party guidelines.

He said the primary to pick a candidate for the July 8, INEC schedule Osun West bye-election would hold today by 8am.

He however appealed to all contestants to ensure their followers conduct themselves peacefully during the primary, stating that any candidate that has any complaints should direct such to the committee.

