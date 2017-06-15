Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun west by-elections: Adeleke, Hussein, Falade pick PDP, APC, SDP tickets respectively

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Candidates for three political parties that will participate in the Osun West senatorial by-election scheduled for July 8, 2017 have emerged. The seat became vacant following the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke on April 23, 2017. A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bade Falade yesterday picked the ticket of the Social Democratic…

The post Osun west by-elections: Adeleke, Hussein, Falade pick PDP, APC, SDP tickets respectively appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.