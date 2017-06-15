Osun west by-elections: Adeleke, Hussein, Falade pick PDP, APC, SDP tickets respectively

Candidates for three political parties that will participate in the Osun West senatorial by-election scheduled for July 8, 2017 have emerged. The seat became vacant following the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke on April 23, 2017. A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bade Falade yesterday picked the ticket of the Social Democratic…

The post Osun west by-elections: Adeleke, Hussein, Falade pick PDP, APC, SDP tickets respectively appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

