Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun West bye-election: Tight security as APC, PDP hold primaries

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Security was beefed up in Osogbo, the Osun capital, and Iwo Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday as the All Progressives  Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic (PDP) primaries for Osun-West Senatorial District bye-election got underway. While APC was holding its primary in Osogbo, PDP convened  its own in Iwo Local Government Area of the state. Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),  who are  at the venues of the primaries,   report  that there was heavy presence of mobile and regular policemen as well as  officers  of  the Department of  State Security Service and NSCDC.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.