Otunba Gbenga Daniel dabbles into building construction

After making a kill off his lift and elevator engineering business with Kresta Laurel Limited, former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel is set to add construction magnate to his rich resume as he announced his latest interest in the construction industry. OGD, as the former governor is called, unveiled his latest subsidiary called KLL Construction Limited last week at a cocktail dinner held at Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He disclosed that the growing demand for the development of critical infrastructure and construction projects in Nigeria led to the birth of KLL Construction Company Limited which he said, would place premium priority on service, quality and safety.

OGD’s KLL Construction Limited’s scope of businesses include building construction, water treatment, plant construction, sewage treatment, road construction, dredging and landfilling among other special projects. The company will be managed by Brian Greenaway, a qualified and highly experienced British engineer with experience across four continents on various aspects of engineering.

Brian, who has been in the construction industry for over forty years, has worked in several roles within the nuclear and power industry in the UK and Russia. He also worked as Technical Director to UACN between 2012 and 2016 where he was instrumental in the delivery of new build and refurbishment projects in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Asaba and Calabar.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

