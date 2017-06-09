Our country is about people God put together – Osinbajo

Abuja – The Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and Wife of the President Aisha Buhari on Thursday called for more prayers and unity of the country for the nation to attain greater heights.

Both made the call during the breaking of fast by Muslims, Iftar, in association with the Christian faithful at the Conference Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The event was at the instance of the Wife of the President to bring the Muslim and Christian faithful together in other to achieve greater unity among the various religious organisations in the country.

The Acting President in his remark declared that the future of the country was greater than its present and he looked forward to that future.

He said the country required men and women who could do greater things for the nation at this time and not those spreading hate against others.

According to him a lot of the hate notions being spread were used to advance the interests of the preachers only rather than the interest of the country.

“Any time people operate along the law of unity, they will achieve more.

“Our country is about people who God put together so that we can build a country that will be a pride to the world,’’ Osinbajo said.

He said God did not make a mistake in putting the country together and urged all Nigerians to always remember that the nation was meant to be a weapon in God’s hands for Him to do greater things for the people.

The Acting President noted that hate only appealed to the lowest people adding that the motives behind hate were both faulty and hypocritical.

Osinbajo thanked Mrs Buhari for putting the Iftar together to celebrate the unity of purpose of the people irrespective of religious or ethnic persuasions.

In a Welcome speech, Mrs Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.) spoke of the benefits of fasting for the spiritual and physical development of the individual.

She urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their prayers for the country and thanked them for their prayers for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In their goodwill messages, the DG of NTA, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, the representatives of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Prof. Salihu Shehu, and the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr Israel Akanji hailed the occasion.

The NTA boss noted that prayers are crucial at this time especially for the health of President Buhari and his safe return to the country.

He also said the occasion offered an opportunity for Christian and Muslim faithful to exchange ideas on how to prosper the country.

Prof. Shehu told the guests to pray for the President and for God to continue to give the acting President the wisdom to steer the ship of the state.

“This event is a demonstration of the trust and mutual respect we have for ourselves,’’ he said adding that the message of Ramadan should be applied beyond the period in order to curb corruption and immorality in the society.

Akanji also urged the Christian faithful to use the period of Ramadan to defeat hate and live as a united and peaceful people.

