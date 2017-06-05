Our songs shouldn’t be about ‘whine-your-waist’ alone, says Daddy Fresh

Veteran musician, Innocent Onyemuwa, popularly known as Daddy Fresh, on Monday advised the new generation of musicians to focus more on creating songs that would impact positively on the country’s economy. Daddy Fresh said that they should not focus on whine-your-waist songs alone. They should involve themselves in activities that were relevant and meaningful to …

