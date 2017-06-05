“Our songs shouldn’t be just about ‘wine-your-waist’,”: Daddy Fresh

Veteran musician, Innocent Onyemuwa, popularly known as Daddy Fresh, on Monday advised the new generation of musicians to focus more on creating songs that would impact positively on the country’s economy.

Daddy Fresh said that they should not focus on whine-your-waist songs alone.

They should involve themselves in activities that were relevant and meaningful to their society.

Daddy Fresh,Daddy Showkey and Baba Fryo are among the forerunners of reggae music from Ajegunle, a suburb of Lagos.

Daddy Fresh told NAN in Lagos that the music industry was at present in an advanced stage.

“Thank God for the current rave of music in Nigeria today, it shows that we have gotten what it is to compete with the western world.

“And thank God, our boys and girls are actually embracing it.

“It gives me hope that Nigeria will in future be on top because we have got all it takes: good rappers, good singers, we have got our representatives, “he said.

Daddy Fresh also commended the new generation of artists for how they had been promoting the entertainment industry through their works.

He advised them to work more on their lyrics and the contents they always churned out to meet international standard.

“Our artists are trying. But I have a little problem with their stereotyped kind of lyrics and the contents of their songs.

“Everybody is talking about, “whine your waist’’.

“Sometimes, there is too much repetition and I’m not okay with that.

“I want us to be more creative.

“Creativity is going to give us what we are looking for to stand out internationally and standout when it comes to nominations for the Grammy awards, “he said.

(Source: NAN)

