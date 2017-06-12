Pages Navigation Menu

#OurMumuDonDo Protest Ongoing in Lagos | Watch

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The #OurMumuDonDo protest organized by veteran entertainer Charles “Charly Boy” Oputa has commenced in Lagos. The march took off from Oworonshoki; the protesters marching across the Third Mainland Bridge to Maryland. The protest is ongoing. Watch: A must watch why #OurMumuDonDo Live at Maryland educating the masses. pic.twitter.com/fHcLzk9xrL — Our Mumu Don Do (@OurMumuDonDo) June […]

