OUT-OF-SCHOOL YOUTHS

For a successful career in today’s competitive global economy, education remains a crucial ingredient and getting the children enrolled in schools and ensuring that they stay long enough to acquire the skills and knowledge that are required remains a huge task. Sadly, many children around the world, particularly those in Africa are missing out, because […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

