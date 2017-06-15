Pages Navigation Menu

Outrage as Bayowa sells Moji Olaiya's burial DVD's

YNaija

Outrage as Bayowa sells Moji Olaiya's burial DVD's
TheNewsGuru
Many lovers of Yoruba movies were shocked when they saw adverts of Moji Olaiya's burial DVD on Instagram. This is coming barely a month after her death in Canada. One shocking thing about the DVD is the inappropriate title given to it: Canada to Grave.
The Film Blog: Someone who has brains actually released a DVD of Moji Olaiya's burialYNaija

