Outrage as Bayowa sells Moji Olaiya’s burial DVD’s – TheNewsGuru
|
YNaija
|
Outrage as Bayowa sells Moji Olaiya's burial DVD's
TheNewsGuru
Many lovers of Yoruba movies were shocked when they saw adverts of Moji Olaiya's burial DVD on Instagram. This is coming barely a month after her death in Canada. One shocking thing about the DVD is the inappropriate title given to it: Canada to Grave.
The Film Blog: Someone who has brains actually released a DVD of Moji Olaiya's burial
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!