Over 1500 Examiners Set For NECO Exams In Nasarawa

BY DONATUS NADI,

Over 1500 examiners will supervise the 2017 NECO Exams in Nasarawa state which commences Today, Monday, 5th June, 2017, with practical exams across the country.

This was disclosed by the state commissioner for Education, Alhaji Aliyu Tijjani Ahmed, in chat with newsmen in Lafia, the state capital.

Ahmed explained that among the 1500 staff are Inspectors of education. school principals, vice principals and other teachers that have been drafted for the exercise.

He said that the 1500 staffs will supervise the exercise in about 400 government Schools across the state where the exercise will be taking place.

LEADERSHIP reports that all principals in the state have received instructional materials for the exercise which will commences with practicals.

In most schools visited, students were seen in high spirit making last minute preparation for the exercise.

Some of the principals who spoke to our correspondent confirmed that government has provided necessary materials for the exercise and urged parents to ensure that their wards are in school early for the examination.

The post Over 1500 Examiners Set For NECO Exams In Nasarawa appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

