Over 2000 suspected kidnappers in police custody, says IGP

Posted on Jun 24, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Police on Friday called for the establishment of special courts to address the cases of kidnapping. Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said this in an interactive session with a group of civil society organisations under the auspices of “The Situation Room’’ in Abuja. According to him, with the creation of special task force squadron on terrorism, a lot of kidnappers had been arrested and that the force had 2, 000 suspected kidnappers in custody across the country.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

