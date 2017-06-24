Over 2000 suspected kidnappers in police custody, says IGP

The Police on Friday called for the establishment of special courts to address the cases of kidnapping. Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said this in an interactive session with a group of civil society organisations under the auspices of “The Situation Room’’ in Abuja. According to him, with the creation of special task force squadron on terrorism, a lot of kidnappers had been arrested and that the force had 2, 000 suspected kidnappers in custody across the country.

