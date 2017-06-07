Pages Navigation Menu

Over $37bn crude oil proceeds lost in Four years – NIETI – Leadership Newspapers

Guardian

Over $37bn crude oil proceeds lost in Four years – NIETI
Leadership Newspapers
The Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed that the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) failed to account for $15.9 billion oil proceeds it received on behalf of the Nigerian government. This was disclosed yesterday
NEITI: Crude Oil Worth $15.9bn Lost in Four YearsTHISDAY Newspapers
$21.7 billion crude oil proceeds not remitted in four years, NEITI tells RepsGuardian (blog)

